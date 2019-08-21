Alaska governor replaces chair of Railroad Corp. board

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has replaced the chairman of the Alaska Railroad Corp. board, whose company is listed as having hosted signature-gathering events for a Dunleavy recall effort.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says the governor indicated he and Jon Cook have differing views on the railroad and the future of Alaska.

Cook declined comment on his departure or the recall effort.

The Recall Dunleavy campaign, on its Facebook page, lists Airport Equipment Rentals as hosting signature-gathering events in Fairbanks and Delta Junction. Cook is the chief financial officer for Airport Equipment Rentals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A spokeswoman for the campaign did not immediately respond to a message.

Shuckerow said Cook's seat was set to expire in October. He says Dunleavy wants to fill the seat with someone associated with real estate and land development.