GOP candidate leaves Monroe County sheriff’s race, backs Dem

A Republican candidate is dropping out of a sheriff's race in northern Mississippi and endorsing the Democratic nominee.

The change comes a day after the current Monroe County sheriff abruptly resigned after losing Democratic primary.

Republican Andy Hood tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on Wednesday that Democratic nominee Kevin Crook is a "fine Christian man" who will do a good job as sheriff. Hood will be unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election.

Second-term Sheriff Cecil Cantrell lost to Crook in the Aug. 6 party primary. Cantrell resigned and cleaned out his office Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chief Deputy Curtis Knight will be interim sheriff until Monroe County supervisors name someone to serve the rest of Cantrell's four-year term, which expires in January. Supervisors are meeting Friday.