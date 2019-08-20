Politicians call for action on offshore wind project

Massachusetts congressional leaders are asking federal officials to move quickly on permits for the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project.

Vineyard Wind has signed contracts to sell 800 megawatts of power a year to three Massachusetts electric utilities. The company planned to begin construction later this year off the Massachusetts coast.

A final environmental impact statement and a record of decision on the company's plan was expected Friday.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says it needs another six months to prepare a supplement to its environmental impact statement draft.

Five Democratic members of Congress from Massachusetts and three of their Republican colleagues from Louisiana wrote a letter Monday to the interior secretary and commerce secretary, urging them to work together to keep the 84-turbine project viable.