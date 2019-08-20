Mayor of upstate New York city pleads guilty to wire fraud

The mayor of a small upstate New York city accused of using campaign funds for personal expenses has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

The Times-Union of Albany reports that Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse pleaded guilty to the single count of felony wire fraud Tuesday in federal court in Binghamton.

The 52-year-old former city firefighter had pleaded not guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud and making a false statement to the FBI.

Morse lost his bid for a second term in a Democratic primary in June.

New York state law requires elected officials to vacate their position if convicted of a felony. Cohoes' Common Council planned an emergency meeting Tuesday night in light of the plea.

Morse and his lawyer declined comment.