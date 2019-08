Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Seattle

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is hosting a town hall in Seattle.

KIRO-TV reports the event is being held at WaMu theater on Occidental Avenue on Sunday.

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the event will begin at 2:15 p.m. Interested parties can register online at myelizabethwarren.com

There are currently no other details about the format of the event.

The Massachusetts senator has made headlines this year for her plans to break up large tech companies, end corruption in Washington and work on rebuilding the middle class.

Warren has held more than 100 town halls in her campaign so far.