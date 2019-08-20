National Politics

Officials identify 6 killed in Roosevelt County crashes

The Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont.

Roosevelt County officials have released the names of six people who were killed in crashes in the northeastern Montana county over a three-day period.

Sheriff Jason Frederick tells the Great Falls Tribune the string of fatal crashes was "just unfortunate. There's nothing linking anything together."

Frederick says 41-year-old Natalie Long Hair and 50-year-old Valerie Youpee, both of Fort Kipp, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash near Fort Kipp while 66-year-old Maynard White Bear was injured.

Three people died in two crashes on Saturday. Richard Brown, 22, died in a single-vehicle rollover near Poplar early Saturday. Two Culbertson men — 21-year-old Caleb Fell and 18-year-old Bryan Pederson — died when a train hit their truck at a crossing near Culbertson Saturday afternoon.

Early Monday, a rollover crash east of Wolf Point killed 27-year-old Joseph Billy of Wolf Point.

