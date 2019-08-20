Officials identify 6 killed in Roosevelt County crashes

Roosevelt County officials have released the names of six people who were killed in crashes in the northeastern Montana county over a three-day period.

Sheriff Jason Frederick tells the Great Falls Tribune the string of fatal crashes was "just unfortunate. There's nothing linking anything together."

Frederick says 41-year-old Natalie Long Hair and 50-year-old Valerie Youpee, both of Fort Kipp, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash near Fort Kipp while 66-year-old Maynard White Bear was injured.

Three people died in two crashes on Saturday. Richard Brown, 22, died in a single-vehicle rollover near Poplar early Saturday. Two Culbertson men — 21-year-old Caleb Fell and 18-year-old Bryan Pederson — died when a train hit their truck at a crossing near Culbertson Saturday afternoon.

Early Monday, a rollover crash east of Wolf Point killed 27-year-old Joseph Billy of Wolf Point.