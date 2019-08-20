Philly standoff points to need for new gun law, Wolf says

This photo provided on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Maurice Hill,who is charged with attempted murder, assault and numerous other counts. Authorities say more charges are likely in the case of a Hill, accused of barricading himself inside a house and shooting six police officers during a long standoff last week. Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week's wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff.

Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.

He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can't illegally get a hold of a long gun.

Maurice Hill is charged with attempted murder, assault and other counts. He's accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a house.

The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.