National Politics
Repairs to operating rooms done at Vermont VA hospital
Vermont's Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction once again has four functioning operating rooms.
The operating rooms were damaged by flooding in June of last year when a sprinkler head burst.
Three of the operating rooms were back in operation within a few weeks, but renovations to the fourth — the most severely damaged — have just been completed.
The VA used the needed repairs as an opportunity to build a state of the art operating room that is almost three times the size of the one it replaced.
Comments