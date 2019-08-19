Gov. Mills orders special session for $163M bond package

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is calling lawmakers back to Augusta to consider a borrowing package to go on the November ballot.

The Democratic governor announced Monday that a special session will be held on Aug. 26 to consider the revised $163 million proposal; she said the borrowing package is a "fair compromise" that should have bipartisan support.

Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note warned last week that next year's entire highway repair program is at risk if lawmakers don't act to put a highway borrowing package on the November ballot.

The bonds would address other needs, as well. The package includes additional proposals for infrastructure, economic development, environmental protection and land conservation.