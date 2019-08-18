Judge disqualifies mayoral candidate over residence issues

A judge is ruling that a man can't run for mayor in northeast Louisiana because he hasn't proved that he meets residency qualifications.

KNOE-TV reports a Madison Parish judge on Friday disqualified Antonio Wilson from running for mayor of Tallulah in the October election.

Resident Jann Williams-Buchanan had sued, saying Wilson hadn't lived in the city for a year, as required under state law.

The lawsuit stated that the residence that Wilson claimed has no running waters. Neighbors told KNOE-TV it was boarded up until recently.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilson says he's been renovating the house and has been staying with relatives elsewhere in Tallulah. He also claims he wouldn't be a city water customer, regardless of where he's living, because he regards city water as contaminated.

Wilson says he plans to appeal.