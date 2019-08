Alabama city studies gun ban at water park

An Alabama city is trying to figure out how to ban guns from a water park were two people were shot.

The Decatur Daily reports that officials say they need a change in state law before banning visitors from bringing guns into Decatur's Point Mallard water park. But a state lawmaker from Decatur says minor changes would allow a gun ban.

The issue is a state law that allows weapons at many public venues.

A teenager was arrested after two people were wounded during a shooting at Point Mallard in June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

City attorney Herman Marks says state law prohibits an outright ban on guns. Republican State Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur says lawyers tell him the city could prohibit guns if it also controls access and increases security.