Lawsuit: Mississippi puts burdens on eyebrow threading

A group that advocates limited government is suing Mississippi over the state's licensing requirement for people who earn money by plucking eyebrows with thread.

Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit Monday for Dipa Bhattarai, a University of Mississippi graduate student. She grew up in Nepal, where she learned the technique of using a single strand of cotton thread to remove hair.

Mississippi requires people who receive money for eyebrow threading to earn an esthetician's license. The license requires training and exams, but none of the training deals with eyebrow threading.

The Mississippi Board of Cosmetology shut down Bhattarai's eyebrow threading business, and her attorneys say she wants to reopen it.

A Mississippi Justice Institute news release says the Texas Supreme Court struck down a similar law in 2015.