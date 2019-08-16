Woman dies after police gunfight in Denver alley

Officials say a woman shot by Denver police officers during an exchange of gunfire in an alley has died.

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas says the woman turned around during a foot chase and fired at the officers about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He says the incident involved a "significant number of bullets fired."

Thomas says no officers were hurt but the woman suffered at least one bullet wound and was taken to a hospital. Her name and age were not immediately released.

A second person was taken into custody.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thomas says the incident began when officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

He says while police were questioning the two people inside in the vehicle, the woman jumped out and ran.