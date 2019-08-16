West Virginia city proposes regulations for needle exchange

A West Virginia city has given preliminary approval to an ordinance that would regulate a needle exchange run by the local health department.

News outlets report the Clarksburg City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a first reading of the proposal, which would require those receiving needles to meet requirements that include submitting to blood tests and showing photo identification.

Health department administrator Chad Bundy said his agency has concerns with some of the ordinance's provisions including the photo ID requirement and limiting the program to Harrison County residents.

Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy said the needle exchange program is "creating some negatives," and officials want to eliminate those "while still retaining some positives."

He said public comment will be considered and there's still time to tweak the ordinance before a final vote.