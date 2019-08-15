Law enforcement sweeps Elmore County prison for contraband

Law enforcement officers swept the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County as part of an operation to find and remove contraband.

The Alabama Department of Corrections led the joint law enforcement operation early Thursday. The prison system said it recovered an assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cellphones and the synthetic drug, flakka.

The prison houses more than 1,300 inmates.

This is the fifth joint operation of a major correctional facility this year to remove illegal contraband, which officials say is a leading cause for violence and criminal activity inside state prisons.

Local law enforcement agencies joined several state agencies to help conduct the pre-dawn prison sweep.