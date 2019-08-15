Video shows Colorado police shooting man as he ran away

Footage from police body cameras released Thursday shows a black man running from Colorado officers when they open fire, striking him in the back at least once before he collapses on a street.

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the video nearly two weeks after the death of 19-year-old De'Von Bailey. It followed calls from Bailey's family for the footage to be made public.

It also came at a time when law enforcement agencies across the country are under scrutiny for the killing of black men.

Bailey's death has prompted several protests in Colorado Springs, including one heated rally that ended when police arrested two bail bondsmen who they said arrived on motorcycles and drew guns after a scuffle with protesters.

Police previously said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun.

The body camera footage shows officers talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery that was reported nearby. One officer orders the men, both black, to keep their hands up so another officer can search them for weapons.

Bailey runs away as he is about to be searched and is seen with his hands near his waistband.

The officer can be heard yelling "hands up!" three times before firing multiple shots. The footage shows Bailey falling to the ground.

"He's got a gun in his pants," one officer says.

Another officer adds, "I can't get to it. Hold on. I'm cutting the pants off. Stay with me brother."

Officers handcuffed Bailey and used a knife to retrieve what appears to be a gun concealed between his legs.

Family attorney Mari Newman characterized the shooting as an "execution" based on the video and reports of witnesses she did not name.

Darold Killmer, another family lawyer, said Thursday he believes the officer used excessive force, and Bailey "was doing everything in his power ... to get away."

"He did not have a weapon in his hand and had not shown any weapon when he was shot in the back and killed," Killmer said. "The police appear to argue that they shot Mr. Bailey because they feared he was going for a gun at the time. We think the video shows otherwise."

The shooting is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which will turn its findings over to the district attorney's office. Bailey's family has asked for an independent special prosecutor to take over the inquiry.

Several media organizations, including The Associated Press, requested the release of the footage.