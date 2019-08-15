LGBTQ-rights group plans heavy spending in Virginia

The largest LGBTQ-rights organization in the U.S. says it's planning to invest heavily to help Democrats flip Virginia's legislature.

The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday a new campaign to help mobilize Virginia voters who prioritize LGBTQ-friendly policies.

HRC President Alphonso David said the group sees an opportunity to make an impact in Virginia's elections.

The campaign will include direct mail and field operations. Officials said spending would be in the "six-figure" range.

Only four states are having legislative elections this year and Virginia's is the only one where partisan control is up for grabs. Republicans currently have a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.