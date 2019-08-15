Judge: Embattled Tennessee DA won’t be disqualified

A Tennessee judge says a special prosecutor who's come under fire for making anti-gay and anti-Islam remarks will continue to handle a young black activist's court case.

Judge Dianne Turner on Thursday denied a request to disqualify Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott.

Earlier this year, accusations were made that the House speaker's office had attempted to frame student activist Justin Jones to make it appear Jones violated his bond conditions after being arrested during a protest. The speaker's staff denied doing anything improper.

Northcott was appointed as special prosecutor to both investigate the emails and take over the case, but Jones' attorneys have since objected to Northcott's involvement due to his comments and potential conflicts of interest.

Turner says she doesn't have the authority to remove Northcott.