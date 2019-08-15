Trump throws support behind possible Lewandowski Senate run

FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, smiles after listening to Corey Lewandowski, right, former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, make remarks at a rally at Total Sports Park in Washington, Mich. Trump is throwing his support behind his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who's considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire.

Trump praised Lewandowski as "a very outstanding guy" in an interview on the "New Hampshire Today" radio show before his rally in the state Thursday evening. The Republican president says that he doesn't think Lewandowski has made up his mind about a run but that if he ran and won the seat he'd be a great senator.

Two prominent Republicans already have announced campaigns to challenge Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (jeen shuh-HEEN'): retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc (BOHL'-duk) and former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O'Brien.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells Fox News Channel she thinks Lewandowski could "absolutely" win.

Lewandowski left Trump's campaign after assaulting a reporter.