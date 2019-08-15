Group says 2 hurt while protesting at immigration facility

Rhode Island's attorney general says he's investigating an incident in which a truck appeared to drive at members of a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center.

Never Again Action, a Jewish youth movement, says at least two people were injured Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. The facility is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup, which protesters say was being driven by a corrections officer, driving up to an entrance to the facility that was being blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stops before again moving forward.

In a statement, Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha called the incident unfortunate and said his office was gathering facts.

A message was left seeking comment from Wyatt officials.