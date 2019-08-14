Elections board backs online voter registration in 2020

The South Dakota Elections Board is giving its support to a bill that would allow online voter registration.

The Argus Leader reports that the board on Tuesday agreed unanimously to back the proposal from the secretary of state's office in next year's legislative session.

The secretary of state's office also plans to seek a change to state law to remove voters' birth year from the publicly accessible voter registration files, due to identity theft concerns.

And Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz is seeking legislative support for a pilot project in 2020 that would audit election equipment. Litz says it would increase voter confidence in results.