Assault charge dropped against ex-Houston-area deputy

An assault charge has been dismissed against a former Houston-area deputy whose trial ended with jurors deadlocked over a 2015 off-duty incident in which a driver was beaten.

The Houston Chronicle reports the charge was dropped Tuesday against ex-Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Marco Carrizales.

Carrizales was initially indicted on an aggravated assault by a public servant count. His February trial ended with a hung jury voting 11-1 for acquittal.

Carrizales in October 2015 was working off-duty, in uniform, directing traffic when Ismael Garza Jr. drove through a stop sign.

Authorities say Carrizales, in his personal vehicle, chased Garza and struck him in the face. Garza, who feared a carjacking, suffered a broken eye socket.

Carrizales was then assigned to civilian status in the department. A union official seeks reinstatement.