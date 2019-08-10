Ex-sheriff’s deputy must get counseling in misconduct case

A former sheriff's deputy in Virginia must undergo counseling after pleading guilty in a case in which he was accused of misconduct with a high school student.

The Roanoke Times reports that 34-year-old Daniel Aaron Clark was the Bedford County Sheriff's Office's school resource officer at Liberty High School when state police alleged he texted a 14-year-old girl that he wanted to "snuggle all day" with her.

Clark pleaded guilty on Friday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

A prosecutor, Andrew Nester, said there was no sexual contact between Clark and the girl but they had exchanged hugs and "things of that nature."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nester said the victim and her family supported the plea agreement.