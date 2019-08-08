Lawsuit filed in shooting of 12-year-old by SWAT team member

A suburban Chicago mother is suing two police departments, claiming a SWAT team officer shot her son during a raid of her home earlier this year.

The lawsuit asserts that during the raid in May, officers handcuffed Crystal Worship's 13-year-old son and one officer pointed an automatic rifle at her 12-year-old son. According to the lawsuit, the 12-year-old was sitting on his bed in his family's Markham home with his hands in the air when he was shot in the knee.

Plaintiff's attorney Al Hofeld said Thursday he couldn't say why officers from Richton Park and Country Club Hills were involved in the Markham raid.

Hofeld said Worship's boyfriend was arrested for illegal drug possession, but the charges were later dropped

Country Club Hills director of public safety Bill Brown says he couldn't comment until an investigation by the Illinois State Police is complete. The Richton Park Police Department didn't return a call seeking comment.