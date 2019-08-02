Gov. Holcomb releases details of August teacher pay hearings

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced details of three public hearings a state commission will hold this month as it examines Indiana's teacher pay gap.

The governor announced the hearings for his blue-ribbon teacher compensation commission last month without specifics.

But Holcomb's office said Thursday that an Aug. 19 hearing in Indianapolis will begin at 7 p.m. EDT at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, while an Aug. 24 hearing in Evansville will start at 10 a.m. CDT at Central High School.

A hearing scheduled for Aug. 27 in Elkhart will begin at 7 p.m. EDT at Concord Jr. High.

The commission and its advisory council are tasked with providing recommendations to Holcomb and the General Assembly prior to the 2021 legislative session on how to achieve competitive compensation.