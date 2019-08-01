Group begins collecting signatures in Alaska governor recall

Tianna Minnich, 11, makes a sign for an outpost set up by volunteers from the community to collect signatures for a petition to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Ketchikan, Alaska. Dustin Safranek

The signature gathering process began Thursday across Alaska as a group tries to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Dunleavy, a Republican who took office in December, angered many with more than $400 million in budget vetoes.

The process started off with events across the state.

The Anchorage event featured a speech by Vic Fischer, the last living member of the group of 55 men and women who wrote Alaska's constitution.

In Juneau, a shame totem pole with a likeness of both Dunleavy and President Donald Trump urged people to recall the governor.

Dunleavy's spokesman Matt Shuckerow said in an email to The Associated Press that Dunleavy was elected as an agent of change and is addressing challenges in Alaska that others have been unwilling to tackle.