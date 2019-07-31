After ‘Send her back!’ chant, Ohio rally a test for Trump

President Donald Trump walks into the Oval Office of the White House for a meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

President Donald Trump's latest rally will be a test for both candidate and crowd.

The Cincinnati gathering Thursday night will be Trump's first since his audience chanted "Send her back!" about a Somali-born congresswoman during a July rally in North Carolina, raising the prospect of a 2020 presidential campaign increasingly fought along racial lines.

The chant about Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota by a roaring Greenville crowd rattled Republicans.

Trump let the chant roll at the rally. Since then, he has issued incendiary tweets and a series of attacks on a veteran African-American congressman and his predominantly black district in Baltimore.

Heightening the drama, Trump's rally will come on the heels of two Democratic debates and will take place against a backdrop of simmering racial tension in Cincinnati.