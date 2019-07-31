Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison

A man who prosecutors say faked being a law officer and stole more than $300,000 from immigrants in Texas and Illinois seeking legal status has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Modesto Gonzalez III was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Gonzalez, who impersonated a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, must also repay the victims.

Gonzalez in March pleaded guilty to wire fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the case involving immigrants in the Austin and Chicago areas.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez told the victims they'd be deported if they did not pay him thousands of dollars apiece, plus he later demanded that the immigrants pay him taxes.

Gonzalez, who's from Caldwell County, has three prior convictions for impersonating a law officer and impersonation-based theft.