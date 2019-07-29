N Carolina county gets $2.3M for hurricane debris cleanup

An eastern North Carolina county is receiving more than $2.3 million for reimbursement of debris cleanup from Hurricane Florence.

The state Department of Public Safety says in a news release that the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are providing the money. FEMA already has approved more than $12.2 million to Carteret County for Florence-related expenses.

The latest funds will reimburse the county for contracted debris monitoring services and for the removal of vegetation and other debris from public rights of way.

Debris from disaster can pose a threat to public health, safety, natural resources and tourism.

Under FEMA's public assistance program, the agency reimburses applicants at least 75% of eligible costs, and the state covers the remaining 25%.