‘NC Spin,’ political show, won’t have contract renewed

A television show on North Carolina politics and public affairs is ending at the end of the year after almost 22 years on the air.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the founder of "NC Spin" learned in an email that the show will end after its contract is up at the of the year.

Tom Campbell told the newspaper he had heard the program has been the subject of conversations with members of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, after the show was critical of the board over its handling of higher education officials.

Kevin Fitzgerald, the interim executive director and general manager of UNC-TV, told the newspaper it was "a programing decision" not to renew the contract.