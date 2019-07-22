Tennessee ag agency offers more farmer assistance options

Tennessee is changing its assistance to farmers diversifying and expanding their farm operations.

The Department of Agriculture says the amendments will be applied to the state's Agriculture Enhancement Program, a cost share program that assists agricultural producers in making long-term investments. The changes are based on a recent survey of participants and industry partners throughout the state.

Those changes include a new cattle herd health program to help improve the profitability of Tennessee cattle, increasing the verification period for long-term equipment and structure investments, and adding a cost-share option for hay production.

The state says the enhancement program has invested more than $168 million in more than 57,000 producer projects since its 2005 launch.