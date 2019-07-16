Trial starts for supervisors in Ohio police shooting

A trial is under way for two Cleveland police supervisors accused of dereliction of duty during a chase that ended with two unarmed black people being killed in a barrage of police gunfire.

The two supervisors were among nearly 100 police officers involved in the 2012 chase that ended with officers firing 137 shots.

Cleveland later paid the families of the two people killed in the chase a total of $3 million to settle a lawsuit.

A lawyer for one of the two supervisors says the trial that began with jury selection on Monday is more about politics than justice.

The two are facing misdemeanor traffic charges related to the chase and were not among the 13 officers who fired shots at the car.