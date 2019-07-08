Buttigieg talks about next steps in police shooting review

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision

South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he'll ask the city's Board of Public Safety to conduct a "community-oriented" review of officers' use of deadly force, body cameras and suspect pursuit policies.

Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) promised to implement any resulting policy changes during a meeting Monday of South Bend's Common Council.

Buttigieg also gave the council an update on his administration's response to the June 16 fatal shooting of Eric Logan, who was black, by white officer Sgt. Ryan O'Neill.

A judge has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting and decide whether criminal charges against O'Neill are warranted. The local Fraternal Order of Police claims Buttigieg is prejudging O'Neill for political gain.

Buttigieg left the campaign trail for several days to respond to the shooting.