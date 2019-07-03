No need for permit to carry concealed pistol

A new law effective this week in South Dakota eliminates the need for a permit to carry a concealed pistol.

South Dakota is the 14th state to enact such a law for both residents and visitors. Pennington County Capt. Marty Graves tells KOTA-TV he thinks it's a good thing for gun owners. Graves says it will lighten the work load for his office because it will no longer issue the permits and collect the fees.

Before the new law took effect this week, people could be charged with a misdemeanor if they carried a concealed pistol or had one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.