Oregon Democrats have supermajority, but learned its limits

This June 27, 2019, file photo shows truckers and loggers opposed to the carbon capping bill holding a rally at the Oregon Capitol in Salem, Ore. When Democrats won a supermajority in the Oregon Legislature in the 2018 election, the party was excited. But now Democrats know the limits of that power after Republican senators staged the dramatic nine-day boycott that ended up killing major climate change legislation.

Months after Oregon Democrats toasted sweeping election wins, they've learned the limits of power after the Legislature's most acrimonious session in memory.

Republican lawmakers boycotted the Senate — twice — killing several major Democratic measures, including legislation to curb climate-changing emissions.

Now, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown says she may resort to using her executive powers.

The Republicans used a tool available to them in the Oregon Constitution stipulating that two-thirds of the Senate and House must be present to convene.

Brown told reporters this week that the so-called quorum rules might need to be changed.

Politicians and observers worry that the hardening of positions and use of extreme tactics may defray democratic values.

Only three other states have similar rules. Lawmakers in the minority party have weaponized them, though rarely.

