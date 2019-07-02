Police: Coyotes attack and kill dog

A suburban Boston police department is warning residents to keep an eye on their pets after a dog was attacked and killed by at least two coyotes.

Woburn police on Facebook said the attack took place Monday morning and coyotes "are very active in the area."

Paul McDonald tells The Boston Globe that he let his 16-year-old Jack Russell terrier into his backyard to relieve herself and she was only outdoors for a few seconds when he heard "unbelievable screeching."

He says he beat the coyotes off with a baseball bat but it was too late. The dog was euthanized at an animal hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McDonald lives near a large park, the Horn Pond Recreation Area.

Police said "please do not leave smaller animals outside alone."