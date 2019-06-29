Allen County commissioners vote to ban swingers clubs

Commissioners in northeastern Indiana's Allen County have voted to implement rules that would prohibit swingers clubs and other businesses involving live sex acts.

WANE-TV reports that the regulations also would require licenses for new sexually-oriented businesses.

The new regulations would allow commissioners to oversee the time, manner and place that sexually-oriented businesses could operate in the county. They do not apply to sexually-oriented businesses in Fort Wayne, New Haven or Leo-Cedarville.

Commissioner Nelson Peters says the board decided to review its regulations after a business owner filed a federal lawsuit against Fort Wayne in 2018. The business owner claimed the city refused to allow the reopening of a club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Board members are expected to finalize specific regulations and vote on them in the coming weeks.