Cuyahoga River’s health lauded 50 years after infamous fire

Ohio's U.S. senators are recognizing environmental progress on Cleveland's Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) River with a bipartisan resolution.

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, a Democrat and a Republican, introduced the measure in Washington this week ahead of Saturday's 50th anniversary of the June 22, 1969, fire that spurred federal environmental action, including passage of the Clean Water Act. The resolution urges continued support for it and the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.

The fire also prompted the creation of the U.S. and Ohio Environmental Protection agencies. Ohio EPA won an Emmy this week for a documentary it commissioned in anticipation of the anniversary.

The 13-minute film details cooperation between federal, state, and local partners to improve water quality and restore the Cuyahoga's natural flow from its headwaters to Lake Erie.