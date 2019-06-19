Trump, in 2020 campaign mode, calls Democrats ‘radical’

President Donald Trump speaks during his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo

President Donald Trump has jabbed at the press and poked the eye of the political establishment he ran against in 2016 as he kicked off his reelection campaign.

It was a grievance-filled rally in Florida on Tuesday night that focused more on settling scores than laying out his agenda for a possible second term.

He's painting a picture of what life would look like if he loses in 2020, accusing his critics of "un-American conduct" and saying Democrats "want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it."

The language and finger-pointing makes clear that Trump's 2020 campaign will probably look a whole lot like his run three years ago.