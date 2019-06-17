The Latest: Bomb squad examines car after Dallas shooting

The Latest on an exchange of gunfire outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Dallas police say a bomb squad is examining the vehicle of the person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers.

Police say the person who was shot outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning was taken to a hospital. Police say no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph showed authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

___

10 a.m.

Police say a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Police say the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.