National Politics
PAC run by Utah governor’s former staff under investigation
A political action committee run by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's former campaign manager is under investigation after raising $4.8 million but never donating to candidates or causes.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the PAC called "Americans for an Informed Electorate" co-founded by Joe Demma has used all the money it has raised since 2016 on nonscientific polls and employee salaries.
Utah Lt. Gov Spencer Cox says a law enforcement investigation is reviewing if the PAC did anything illegal.
Demma says the PAC is "well-intended" while co-founder Brett Payne rejects the "scam" label it's getting.
Herbert says in a statement that he is disappointed in the "unethical conduct" of the PAC.
Demma ran Herbert's 2010 campaign and was his chief of staff before that when Hebert was lieutenant governor.
Comments