Authorities warn of summer spike in teen driving accidents

Law enforcement and the American Automobile Association are warning of a summer spike in teen driving accidents.

The Dayton Daily News reports the risk for fatal teen crashes increases by 17% between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

AAA officials say about six in 10 crashes involving young drivers result from distraction.

Sending and reading emails and texts on cellphones are distractions, as are passengers. Driving experts recommend storing phones out of reach while driving and urge parents to enforce a no-passenger rule for at least six months.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ohio lawmakers are considering requiring teen drivers to hold their learner's permit for a year, rather than six months, to provide more experience.

Sgt. Chris Colbert of the State Highway Patrol has said "we owe it to teens to make sure they're as equipped as possible."