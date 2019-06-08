Official tells Florida Democrats to expect recount in 2020

The voter protection director for Florida Democrats tells party activists they should assume there will be a recount during next year's presidential election.

Brandon Peters told Democratic activists Saturday that the Florida party will be ready with teams of volunteers trained in how to monitor county canvassing boards for recount problems.

Peters spoke at the Florida Democrats' summer conference in Orlando.

Florida became famous for recounts after the 2000 presidential election, and last year there were recounts in three statewide races.

Florida Democrats are the second state party in the nation to hire a voter protection director, behind the Georgia Democratic Party.

Peters says by July 2020 he hopes to have 15,000 lawyers and volunteers in place around the state to address any voter problems.