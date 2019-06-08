Maine State Police: woman killed in I-295 crash in Falmouth

Maine State Police say a 26-year-old woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a one-car crash on Interstate 295 in Falmouth.

Police say the 2 p.m. Friday crash occurred when the car left the road and hit rock ledges along the highway.

The impact ripped the car's engine from its frame and it landed on the road.

The name of the 26-year-old victim is being withheld until her relatives can be notified.

The driver and second passenger were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

Troopers say witnesses reported the car was speeding and driving erratically just prior to the crash.