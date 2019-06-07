NC Republicans look to regroup, pick leader at convention

North Carolina Republicans are gathering for their annual convention and regrouping after some electoral setbacks, an absentee ballot probe and legal troubles for the outgoing state chairman.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the GOP convention beginning Friday in Concord.

Delegates on Saturday will choose a successor to Robin Hayes as chairman. Hayes said he wouldn't seek re-election the day before being indicted on charges related to attempts to bribe the state's insurance commissioner on behalf of a wealthy donor.

Announced candidates to succeed Hayes include Michael Whatley, Jim Womack and John Lewis.

Republican majorities at the legislature are no longer veto-proof after November's elections. A new election also was ordered in the 9th Congressional District after investigations of a political operative working for then-GOP nominee Mark Harris.