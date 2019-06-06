Mice, maggots force closure of California prison dining hall

A judge is ordering California officials to close a prison dining hall where mice and maggots have been entering through a leaky roof.

Kings County Superior Court Judge Donna Tarter has given officials two weeks to stop using the dining hall at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran.

She ruled Tuesday that janitorial efforts aren't enough to protect inmates from rainwater contaminated with bird droppings, moldy and saturated ceiling tiles, and the entry of mice and maggots through ceiling holes.

The judge acted in a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Prison Law Office for an inmate who says his health is affected.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials say they care about inmates' health and are reviewing the order.

California is spending $260 million over four years to repair leaking prison roofs statewide.