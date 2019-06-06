Oregon votes to make daylight saving time permanent

Oregon wants to make daylight saving time permanent and end the twice-yearly time change.

The House voted 37-20 Thursday to establish year-round daylight saving time if other West Coast states follow suit - and the federal government approves. The measure now goes to the governor, who will sign it.

California is considering the switch while the governor of Washington state already signed a bill approving permanent daylight saving time.

But the U.S. government still needs to give the OK. While states can opt into standard time permanently — which Hawaii and Arizona have done — the reverse is prohibited and requires congressional action.

Dozens of states are considering legislation to preserve that extra hour of daylight.

President Donald Trump even weighed in over Twitter back in March to signal his approval.