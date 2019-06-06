Civil rights leader comvicted of trespassing at legislature

Rev. William Barber II takes notes during pretrial motions Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Wake County Justice Center in Raleigh. Barber and about 30 others were arrested in May of 2017 on charges of second-degree trespassing when they refused to leave the hallways outside state legislators' offices. Travis Long

The civil rights leader who started the 'Moral Monday' protest movement in North Carolina has been found guilty of trespassing during a 2017 protest at the General Assembly.

News outlets report the Rev. William Barber was convicted in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday. Barber was charged for not leaving the General Assembly when told to do so. He demanded a jury trial on the misdemeanor charge.

Barber had testified earlier Thursday that the Constitution gives him the right to protest in the building. He said he organized a sit-in at the legislative building because Republican leaders refused to meet with him.

Barber is the former state NAACP president who started the "Moral Monday" movement and now is a leader of the revived national Poor People's Campaign.