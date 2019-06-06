Bakersfield to add ‘In God We Trust’ to police vehicles

The Bakersfield City Council has given the go-ahead to adding the motto "In God We Trust" to police and fire vehicles.

The council of the southern San Joaquin Valley city approved the decals Wednesday on a 4-2 vote.

The Bakersfield Californian reports the decision followed a two-hour debate in which 19 speakers opposed the decals and 11 spoke in favor of them. The idea had received support from U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy earlier in the week.

The decals are to be privately funded, although details have yet to be worked out.

Leaders of the neighboring Kern County city of Delano approved placing the motto on its police cars in April, and the city of Shafter will take up the idea later this month.