Ex-Orem officer Craig Martinez named Springville chief

A veteran police officer in Orem has been named the new police chief in Springville.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports that Craig Martinez was sworn in Tuesday night before a city council meeting in Springville. The city put up blue, black and gold balloons and a doughnut pegboard at an open house to celebrate his appointment.

Springville is a city of about 33,000 people located 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Martinez was a captain with Orem police and spent 19 years working for that police agency. He is known for his time as the agency's spokesman.

Martinez replaces former Springville Police Chief J. Scott Finlayson. He was the longest-serving chief in the city's history.